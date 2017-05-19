PENN & TELLER: FOOL US back to back episodes, Friday 5/25 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Here’s Moxie!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

WON’T GET FOOLED AGAIN — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Matthew Laslo, Zabrecky, David Garrard and Wayne Hoffman. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#306). Original airdate 8/31/2016.

"Jesse Eisenberg Gets Carded" — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

JESSE EISENBERG (“NOW YOU SEE ME 2”) PERFORMS A TRICK WITH PENN & TELLER — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Brett Loudermilk, Dan Harlan, Ryan Joyce and Kyle Eschen. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#303). Original airdate 7/20/2016.