Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body including skin, joints, and organs. Tens of thousands of people in our region struggle with this often debilitating illness.

We talk with two women coping with the disease about their personal stories and how we can help through the Walk to End Lupus Now.

Walk to End Lupus Now

June 10, 2017

John B Todd Stadium in Newport News

hamptonroadslupuswalk17.kintera.org