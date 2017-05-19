JANE THE VIRGIN season finale, Monday 5/22 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Sixty-Four” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) struggles to find the right words for Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) ceremony, when she learns about a mysterious letter that Michael wrote before their wedding. Rogelio and Xo are excited for their big day, but Rogelio gets some shocking news that could put things on hold. Once again Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is upset with Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) and asks her to leave, but Luisa has a plan of her own. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is skeptical about Jane’s feelings for Rafael which leads her to make a rash decision. Ivonne Coll also stars. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Micah Schraft & Jennie Snyder Urman (#320). Original airdate 5/22/2017.