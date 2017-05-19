× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat to storms to a big cool down… If you are a fan of the summer-like temperatures, then soak it up today because cooler air is on the way. We will start near 70 this morning with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal. Scattered showers and storms will move in later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours are possible.

A big cool down will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 70s on Saturday, with cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south. We will likely see a range of temperatures from the low 80s to mid 60s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. It will not be a washout and most areas will just see the cloudy skies. We will warm into the mid 70s on Sunday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

Today: A Few Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15G20

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very HighighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 19th

2000 F0 Tornado: Hanover Co

