First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and Midtown Tunnel closures for the weekend
BRIDGE OPENING:
Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM
ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22.
U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel: Single lane closure May 23 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West: Alternating lane closures May 24-25 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Single lane closure May 24 from midnight until 5 a.m. the following morning between MLK Expressway and Effingham Street.
Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY REPORT – OVERNIGHT AND DAYTIME CLOSURES
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) May 14-19, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243).
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closure westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 20 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows:
- May 19 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Single-lane closure on I-664 south from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project:
- Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) is scheduled for the following closures:
- There will be single-lane closures affecting the right lane, right shoulder and right sidewalk northbound on Hampton Boulevard from Greenbrier Avenue to 90th Street on the following dates:
- May 15-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 15-19 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 15-19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- There will be single-lane closures affecting the right lane, right shoulder and right sidewalk northbound on Hampton Boulevard from Greenbrier Avenue to 90th Street on the following dates:
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside:
- Advance Notice: Weather permitting, traffic on I-64 east and west between Military Highway in Norfolk and Greenbrier Parkway will be repeatedly slowed and possibly stopped for a time between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the nights of May 22-23 for utility work over the interstate.
- Additionally, the Reversible Roadway will be open to westbound traffic starting at 10 p.m. the nights of May 22-23 in order to accommodate the slowdowns/stoppages. Eastbound operations will end at 9:30p.m.
- The nights of May 24-25 are scheduled backup dates if weather delays the work May 22-23.
- I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the following ramps leading to I-64. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Eastbound May 16-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and May 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Alternating closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Westbound May 19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- May 15-19 from 6 a.m. to noon.
- US-17 Southbound (Frederick Boulevard), Portsmouth: Southbound traffic on Frederick Boulevard has been shifted and reduced to a single lane before Turnpike Road. During this traffic shift, southbound traffic will not be able to make a left turn onto Turnpike Road. The new traffic pattern is expected to last through July.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures May 14-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.