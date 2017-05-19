× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers, storms and cooler temperatures

Tracking showers, storms and cooler temperatures….Some of us may have to dodge a few showers and storms over the next few days.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but all eyes will be on a cold front to our north. As the front slides south, we will likely see a few isolated showers and storms developing. More scattered showers and storms will arrive this evening. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain as the primary threats. We’ll keep an eye on it. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. Tonight, scattered showers and storms are possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s.

The front will sag through the area on Saturday, giving way to unsettled conditions. In fact, we’ll likely see a good deal of clouds, along with a chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm. We’ll see a range of temperatures Saturday, too, with 60s to the north and 80s farther to the south. Right now, we’re going with an average high in the 70s on Saturday. On Sunday, a few communities may see a couple of showers and storms. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. We’re not expecting a washout this weekend.

Another cold front approaches the area on Monday, giving way to more showers and storms. Some of the rain could be heavy. High temperatures will be near 80. We’ll likely see more rain by the middle of next week.

This Afternoon: A Few Clouds. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2000 F0 Tornado: Hanover Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

