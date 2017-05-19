All American tea parties return to

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg will be hosting an special event for people of all ages this spring and summer.

Their All-American Tea Parties will be help the first and third Saturday of each month beginning May 20 until August 19.

The events is held at Christiana Campbell’s Tavern and features a special blend of tea and sippets of mid-day fare to be shared.

Guests are encouraged to bring along their period-inspired dolls and partake in the midday festivities.

Guests will be escorted to a private dining room for tea service. There, the host offers lessons in 18th-century etiquette for young women and shares stories of adventure set along Duke of Gloucester Street.

After tea, guests young and old are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt inspired by the history of the American Girl® doll, Felicity, searching for items and locations around the Historic Area.

After the scavenger hunt, guests redeem completed lists to receive a specially engraved cookie tray.

An All-American Tea Party ticket includes:

A bread course of sweet potato muffins, blueberry scones, raspberry soda bread, whipped mascarpone, lemon curd and clotted cream

Tea sandwiches including ham and cheese with honey mustard, peanut butter and jelly checker board, American aged cheddar cheese sippets and chicken salad-stuffed croissants

A dessert course of chocolate-dipped strawberries, mini walnut pie, coconut macarons, mini AMERICAN HERITAGE® chocolate chip cookies and wild berry fruit tartelette

A special blend of tea—regular or decaf—and cider or chocolate milk

Historic Area scavenger hunt

Specially engraved silver cookie tray

All-American Tea Parties begin at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $39.95 per person. Click here to purchase tickets or call 855-296-6627.