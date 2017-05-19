All American tea parties return to

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg will be hosting an special event for people of all ages this spring and summer.
Their All-American Tea Parties will be help the first and third Saturday of each month beginning May 20 until August 19.
The events is held at Christiana Campbell’s Tavern and features a special blend of tea and sippets of mid-day fare to be shared.
Guests are encouraged to bring along their period-inspired dolls and partake in the midday festivities.
Guests will be escorted to a private dining room for tea service. There, the host offers lessons in 18th-century etiquette for young women and shares stories of adventure set along Duke of Gloucester Street.
After tea, guests young and old are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt inspired by the history of the American Girl® doll, Felicity, searching for items and locations around the Historic Area.
After the scavenger hunt, guests redeem completed lists to receive a specially engraved cookie tray.
An All-American Tea Party ticket includes:
- A bread course of sweet potato muffins, blueberry scones, raspberry soda bread, whipped mascarpone, lemon curd and clotted cream
- Tea sandwiches including ham and cheese with honey mustard, peanut butter and jelly checker board, American aged cheddar cheese sippets and chicken salad-stuffed croissants
- A dessert course of chocolate-dipped strawberries, mini walnut pie, coconut macarons, mini AMERICAN HERITAGE® chocolate chip cookies and wild berry fruit tartelette
- A special blend of tea—regular or decaf—and cider or chocolate milk
- Historic Area scavenger hunt
- Specially engraved silver cookie tray
All-American Tea Parties begin at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.
Tickets are $39.95 per person. Click here to purchase tickets or call 855-296-6627.