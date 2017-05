× VDOT to explain continuing efforts to expand Interstate 64

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – VDOT officials are meeting with neighbors to review the plans to expand Interstate 64 on Thursday evening.

The design public hearing will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm at Bruton High School in Williamsburg.

It will discuss the third phase of the I-64 expansion, which includes the area from Exit 242 to Exit 234.

Transportation officials say the goal of the project is to help ease congestion.