The fore-cast is cloudy at the Kingsmill Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Diversity will be a common theme at the 2017 LPGA Kingsmill Championship.

More than 20 countries will be represented by the top golfers in the world, but diversity has also been the case for tournament leader boards this tour season.

In 10 LPGA Tour events this season, there has been 10 different winners."We have really talented players on this tour," said three-time Kingsmill Champion Cristie Kerr. "When I first came out on tour there might have been 20 or 30 girls that could win, now everybody can win on a given week."

However, the World's No. 1 golfer Lydia Ko, has not won one. Ko has not won a tournament in 18 straight starts, and has sent 82 straight weeks at the top of the Rolex Rankings. She has a high chance of losing her top spot if she doesn't put together a winning effort. "I know I need to work hard, I need to put that performance to maintain it" Ko said. "But, focus on the round in front of me, the shot in front of me, and not get too carried away about the results and the rankings."

The tournament tees off at 7:00 a.m. and carries through the final round on Sunday.