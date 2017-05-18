× Suffolk City Council approves budget, School Board faced with approving where additional money will be spent

SUFFOLK, Va. – In an 8-0 vote on Wednesday night, Suffolk City Council approved this year’s budget awarding an additional two million dollars to Suffolk School Board.

At 10 a.m. the School Board is scheduled to approve their 2017/18 budget with the added funds.

Last week during a School Board meeting teachers, bus drivers and community members expressed concern as to where the additional monies would go. Firing questions about audits, teacher pay, bus driver bonuses, and funding for Special Ed., Science, History and Sports.

News 3 spoke to City Council member Tim Johnson after he voted no on approving the additional money back on May 3rd. He said to make that money available for the schools, the city would have to cut possible positions and he does not believe there is a money issue within the school system, but a morale problem with where and how the money is spent. The other 7 members of council voted to approve the additional funds.

For years there has been unrest in Suffolk, so much so that after this year many teachers are leaving. Some bus drivers have already quit or begun looking for work elsewhere. Drivers organized a ‘sick-out’ last month to take a stand for better pay, cancelling more than 100 bus routes that day.

Teachers are now calling for audits, wanting to know where money is spent in each school.

The special meeting for the School Board to approve the 2017/18 budget is being held at Kings Fork High School and is open to the public.