× Smithfield man accused of shooting, fatally running over bald eagle

SMITHFIELD, Va.- An Isle of Wight man is accused of shooting and running over a bald eagle a few weeks ago.

Prosecutors say Allen Thacker allegedly killed the eagle on or about March 13th, according to court documents.

They say he allegedly shot the eagle before driving “over It with an all-terrain vehicle until it was dead.”

We reached out to Thacker’s attorney, Robert Rigney about the incident.

He wouldn’t say much about the case but did tell us the alleged incident happened on Thacker’s property.

We went to Thacker’s home but he had no comment.

He is expected in court on May 26th.

If convicted, Thacker faces a year in jail.