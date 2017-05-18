× Police, family continue search for missing Chesapeake father

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Family and friends of a missing Chesapeake father are working around the clock to find him.

Chesapeake Police say Robert Copeland Jr. was last seen on May 10th and a missing person’s report was filed on May 15th.

He’s considered endangered because he requires a prescription medication.

Copeland’s family members tell News 3 he was last seen walking in front of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center on Battlefield Boulevard.

He called an Uber to pick him up, but when the driver arrived, Copeland never showed up.

His phone is going straight to voicemail.

Family and friends did a small search in the wooded area behind the hospital on Wednesday night.

Copeland’s sister is driving up from Florida to help look for him. Other family members say they are crushed and incredibly worried.

Copeland’s cousin says this is not like him and he was just texting with him a few days before he disappeared.

“Deep down in my heart I feel that he’s OK. I don’t know what the situation is but I’m hoping and praying,” he says. I feel that we’re going to find him and everything is going to be OK. That’s all we can do.”

Chesapeake Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and they do not believe there is any threat to public safety. However, the detective working his case is very concerned.

Copeland’s loved ones will be meeting directly behind the hospital on Saturday at 10 a.m. They are inviting any volunteers who are interested in helping their search.