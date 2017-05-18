LPGA star Lexi Thompson skydives into her tee time at Kingsmill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - What do you do before a round of golf? Stretch? Maybe hydrate? Neither of those were the case for LPGA star Lexi Thompson on Wednesday when she touched down on the River Course at the 2017 Kingsmill Championship. It was a prelude to her Pro-Am round.

After starting 10,000 feet in the air, Thompson dove into her tee time with Navy Seals and the Red Bull Air Force.

Moments after her first tee shot, Thompson said "that club felt light" and that she couldn't "even describe what that felt like" with all smiles.

Ironically, in the 2017 LPGA player guide, they list Thompson's top three things on her bucket list: Skydiving, playing a round at Pebble Beach, and flying an F/A 18 fighter jet. One down, two to go, and one of these will most likely get scratched off before the other.