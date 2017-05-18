Great Bridge Walgreens briefly evacuated due to natural gas leak

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Walgreens at 201 Hanbury Road East in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake was briefly evacuated on Thursday morning due to a natural gas leak.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the store at 10:26 a.m. and found an odor of natural gas inside.

Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the building while firefighters investigated.

The smell was traced to a malfunctioning pilot light on the store’s water heater.

Firefighters secured the natural gas supply to the heater and ventilated the building.

There were no complaints of injury or illness and the store was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.