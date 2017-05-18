Fox News founder Roger Ailes dead at age 77

Roger Ailes, the founder and former chairman of Fox News, has died at age 77, Fox News has confirmed.

Drudge Report posted a statement from his wife, Elizabeth Ailes:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Ailes reshaped American television news and Republican politics simultaneously. By hiring hosts like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity and enforcing a conservative editorial point of view, Ailes developed a virtual public square for the American right and filled a void on television.

Ailes also served as a media consultant to Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. He also served as an advisor to President Donald Trump during his campaign.