× Women can get their mammogram on wheels inside Mobile Mammogram Unit

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – The 40-foot-long Mobile Mammogram Mobile Unit is hoping to make a huge health statement.

It’s an RV with health care professionals and equipment inside to give breast cancer screenings to women over forty.

Sherry Warren, 53, got her mammogram for the first time.

“I’d probably encourage women to get out a little bit sooner and not wait that long, but I feel really good getting it done it was convenient,” Warren said.

The mobile unit is rolling across Hampton Roads everyday for all ladies to get screened near them.

Chesapeake Regional and Rose and Womble Realty is making this a big push.

“Chesapeake is one of the target areas in Virginia for incidents of highest breast cancer and so we want to make sure that we get out and we get women diagnosed and treated and screened as early as possible,” said Chesapeake Regional Media Specialist, Pamela Cox.

The unit takes appointments and walk in.

Women who checked it out say that it provides more privacy than a regular clinic and can complete their mammogram in twenty minutes.

Local participant Dawn Butler said, “I thought it was really cool and it was inside a van and everybody was really professional and it was comfortable.”

The Mobile Mammography Unit is one of the only facility in the area that has 3D technology to allow radiologist to better see signs of breast cancer.

It also takes women who don’t have health insurance and works well with all types of insurance.

Local participant Cindy Wykoop said, “When you’re making a regular appointment you have to make sure that wherever you’re going to accept your insurance and this one takes almost all insurance.”

The Mobile Mammogram Unit travels throughout the region. For a schedule click here.