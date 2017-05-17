× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Turning up the heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Near record heat… Get ready for a stretch of summer-like days to end the work week. Expect a muggy and warm start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will warm into the low 90s this afternoon, 15+ degrees above normal and near record highs for today. With the added humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine again today with SW winds increasing from 5-10 mph this morning to 10-15 mph this afternoon.

Highs will return to near 90 on Thursday. We will still have plenty of sunshine but with a few clouds mixing in at times. Winds will pick up tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph. Highs will slip into the mid and upper 80s for Friday. We will see sunshine Friday morning with clouds building in for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday night as a cold front pushes in from the north.

A big cool down will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s, near or below normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and storms. It will not be a washout this weekend but a few showers and storms are possible. Rain and storm chances will increase for Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid, Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very HighighH)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 17th

2004 Flash Flood: Worcester Co, Wicomico Co

