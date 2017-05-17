THE ORIGINALS new episode, Friday 5/19 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Queen Death” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A SURPRISING ALLIANCE AND A HEARTBREAKING SACRIFICE — When The Hollow sends a terrifying message to Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), he must team with Haley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to embark on a desperate mission to stop the Hollow once and for all — even if it requires a heartbreaking sacrifice. Refusing to allow anyone in his family to pay the high price of defeating their enemy, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) makes a surprising alliance and enacts a plan that threatens to change the Mikaelson family forever. Daniel Gillies and Charles Michael Davis also star. Nicole Rubio directed the episode written by Beau DeMayo (#409). Original airdate 5/19/2017.