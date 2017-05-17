Redskins QB Kirk Cousins addresses contract status

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Positive.

That’s how Redskins record-setting quarterback Kirk Cousins describes he and his agent’s recent contract negotiations with the team’s front office.

“It’s been positive,” Cousins told Larry Michael on Redskins.com. “I feel good about where we’re headed.”

One other thing that’s positive? 3:59pm on July 15th is positively the last minute for any club to sign its designated Franchise Player to a multiyear contract or extension. Earlier this year Washington used the franchise tag on Cousins for the second straight season.

If the July 15 deadline passes without an agreement, Cousins cannot sign a new contract until after the Skins’ final regular season game and will play 2017 on a one-year deal paying him just less than $24 million.

“So many guys on this team are on one year deals,” Cousins told RedskinsTV. “I’m not the only one. We’re not going to have long careers if we don’t have a good year this year.”

Cousins denied an offseason report claiming he wanted to be traded. In 2016, while guiding Washington a record of 8-7-1, Cousins broke single-season franchise records for attempts (606), completions (406) and passing yards (4,917).

“I feel good about the direction we’re headed and we’ll see where it ends up,” Cousins told Michael. “But the bottom line is: I’m in a good place right now and now we have to go win a lot of football games.”

Cousins is expected to be on hand when the Skins host organized team activities (OTAs) May 23-25 at Redskins Park in Ashburn.