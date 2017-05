Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, millions of email accounts, Facebook profiles, and personal cell phones are hacked by online thieves.

Even large agencies like the Department of Justice have been penetrated by cyber criminals. But for many people, it starts with a cell phone. Anything you store online can be stolen by online thieves. No one is completely safe, but there are ways to become safer.

Tonight on News 3 at 11 we take a look at the growing trend of cyber crime.