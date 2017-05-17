One woman, seven children displaced in Hampton apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. – One woman and seven children have been displaced following a fire at an apartment.

It happened at 411 Jonquil Lane, in the North King Street section of Hampton.

Crews arrived at 11:40 a.m. and noticed the second floor apartment was filled with heavy smoke. The fire triggered the overhead sprinkler system, which contained a majority of the fire.

The remaining fire was extinguished by Hampton Fire personnel.

The fire was contained to the laundry closet area.

There was significant water and smoke damage to the apartment, along with heavy water damage to the apartments on the first floor.

Fire crews rescued a small dog.

There were no injuries. The Red Cross has been called for assistance.