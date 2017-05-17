Man suffers life threatening injuries in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. police communications got a call for a shooting in the 800 Block of 33rd Street.

When police got there they said they found a male victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and hand areas.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital by medics with life threatening injuries.

Police said possible eye witness said they saw a male suspect dressed in all black clothing running from the area.

There is no other suspect information at this time, as police are investigating.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

