Man burned in home: Siri saved my life

Christopher Beaucher says Siri saved his life when he was injured in a New Hampshire house explosion.

The May 1 blast occurred after Beaucher switched on a light in the basement while he was checking on his mother’s cottage in Wilmot.

“My hands were so badly burned and I needed help, so I used Siri to call 911,” Beaucher, 53, told CNN on Tuesday. “Siri came in very handy.”

Siri is an iPhone virtual assistant activated by voice commands.

When he arrived at the home, Beaucher noticed that some copper pipes were missing and he suspected that somebody had stolen them. He went to the basement to check on the rest.

“I switched the light on and the whole building exploded because, apparently, they had taken the copper pipes and they had not shut the gas off,” Beaucher said.

“The house is completely destroyed, nothing left,” Margaret J. Dwyer, Beaucher’s girlfriend, told CNN.

Authorities are still investigating the cause, State Fire Marshal’s officer Adam Fanjoy told CNN.

Beaucher was hospitalized with second-degree burns on his hands, face and neck, Dwyer said.

“He is out of the hospital, and I am glad he’s gonna be all right,” his mother, Barbara Beaucher, told CNN.