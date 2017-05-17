Kroger looking to hire for 43 positions in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Kroger is looking fill approximately 43 positions in their 10 stores in Hampton Roads.

Most of the jobs are part-time positions, but the positions are available in all areas of the stores.

Hiring events will be held Saturday, May 20 in each store.

If you’re interested, you should apply online first. Applicants can then visit the stores between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday to interview. Appointments are not required, but applicants are asked to bring their resumes.

“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.” She noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.

Kroger operates 10 stores in Hampton Roads:

Greenbrier Square Shopping Center 2.88 miles 1653 Sentinel Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23320 Store Phone: (757) 389-7326 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 389-7327 Providence 3.52 miles 975 Providence Sq Shopping Ctr

Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Store Phone: (757) 495-8093 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 495-9713

Holland Road 5.92 miles 3901 Holland Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Store Phone: (757) 995-0400 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 995-0401

Hanbury Village 5.95 miles 237 Hanbury Road East

CHESAPEAKE, VA 23322 Store Phone: (757) 546-9074

King Richard 8.17 miles

3330 Virginia Beach Blvd

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Store Phone: (757) 486-0040

Pharmacy Phone: (757) 486-4184

Portsmouth Marketplace 8.36 miles 1301 Frederick Boulevard

Portsmouth, VA 23707 Store Phone: (757) 215-4205 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 337-5341

Shore Drive 10.03 miles 4625 Shore Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Store Phone: (757) 460-0343 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 460-1674

Norfolk Little Creek 10.6 miles 205 E Little Creek Rd

Norfolk, VA 23505 Store Phone: (757) 587-5945 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 587-6855

Republic Road 11.25 miles 1800 Republic Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Store Phone: (757) 422-4271 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 422-4520

University 15.18 miles 1017 University Blvd

Suffolk, VA 23435 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 335-4537

Kiln Creek Kroger 27.8 miles 5007-2 Victory Boulevard

Tabb, VA 23693 Store Phone: (757) 234-7981 Pharmacy Phone: (757) 234-7982