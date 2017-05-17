Kroger looking to hire for 43 positions in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Kroger is looking fill approximately 43 positions in their 10 stores in Hampton Roads.

Most of the jobs are part-time positions, but the positions are available in all areas of the stores.

Hiring events will be held Saturday, May 20 in each store.

If you’re interested, you should apply online first. Applicants can then visit the stores between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday to interview. Appointments are not required, but applicants are asked to bring their resumes.

“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.”  She noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.

Kroger operates 10 stores in Hampton Roads:

Greenbrier Square Shopping Center
2.88 miles
1653 Sentinel Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Store Phone: (757) 389-7326
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 389-7327
Providence
3.52 miles
975 Providence Sq Shopping Ctr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Store Phone: (757) 495-8093
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 495-9713
Holland Road
5.92 miles
3901 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Store Phone: (757) 995-0400
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 995-0401
Hanbury Village
5.95 miles
237 Hanbury Road East
CHESAPEAKE, VA 23322
Store Phone: (757) 546-9074
King Richard
8.17 miles
3330 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Store Phone: (757) 486-0040
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 486-4184
Portsmouth Marketplace
8.36 miles
1301 Frederick Boulevard
Portsmouth, VA 23707
Store Phone: (757) 215-4205
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 337-5341
Shore Drive
10.03 miles
4625 Shore Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Store Phone: (757) 460-0343
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 460-1674
Norfolk Little Creek
10.6 miles
205 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
Store Phone: (757) 587-5945
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 587-6855
Republic Road
11.25 miles
1800 Republic Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Store Phone: (757) 422-4271
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 422-4520
University
15.18 miles
1017 University Blvd
Suffolk, VA 23435
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 335-4537
Kiln Creek Kroger
27.8 miles
5007-2 Victory Boulevard
Tabb, VA 23693
Store Phone: (757) 234-7981
Pharmacy Phone: (757) 234-7982