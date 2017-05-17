Kroger looking to hire for 43 positions in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Kroger is looking fill approximately 43 positions in their 10 stores in Hampton Roads.
Most of the jobs are part-time positions, but the positions are available in all areas of the stores.
Hiring events will be held Saturday, May 20 in each store.
If you’re interested, you should apply online first. Applicants can then visit the stores between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday to interview. Appointments are not required, but applicants are asked to bring their resumes.
“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.” She noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.
Kroger operates 10 stores in Hampton Roads:
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
CHESAPEAKE, VA 23322
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Portsmouth, VA 23707
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Norfolk, VA 23505
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Suffolk, VA 23435
Tabb, VA 23693