Jury could begin deliberating in case of 1-year-old’s murder in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Jerry Atkinson Jr. could learn his fate Wednesday.

The 20-year-old faces 10 charges after an armed robbery attempt took a violent turn on June 27, 2015.

One-year-old Dion Loften Jr. was shot and killed inside his home after police say three men pulled guns after trying to rob the occupants.

Jerry Atkinson Jr. was arrested and charged along with Anthony Holley and Marquis Hinton. Holley and Hinton pleaded guilty to their involvement last year.

Atkinson’s trial began last week and was originally scheduled to last three days.

The prosecution will call rebuttal witnesses Wednesday. Both sides will give their closing arguments before the jury begins to deliberate.

News 3 Reporter Allison Mechanic is inside the courtroom and will have updates as they become available.

