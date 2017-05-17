Full list of new 2017-18 CBS primetime lineup

CBS announced the new 2017-18 primetime lineup and there are some great new shows added to the mix!

New shows include Young Sheldon, 9JKL, Me, Myself & I, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., and Wisdom of the Crowd.

Here’s the full list of shows and times coming in the 2017-18 season:

Monday

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL

9-9:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait

9:30-10 p.m. Me, Myself & I

10-11 p.m. Scorpion

8-8:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait

8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL

9-9:30 p.m. Me, Myself & I

9:30-10 p.m. Superior Donuts

10-11 p.m. Scorpion

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. NCIS

9-10 p.m. Bull

10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. Survivor

9-10 p.m. SEAL Team

10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds

Thursday

8-11 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon

9-9:30 p.m. Mom

9:30-10 p.m. life in pieces

10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Friday

8-9 p.m. Macgyver

9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods

Saturday

8-9 p.m. Crimetime Saturday

9-10 p.m. Crimetime Saturday

10-11 p.m. 48 Hours

Sunday

7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd

9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary