Full list of new 2017-18 CBS primetime lineup

CBS announced the new 2017-18 primetime lineup and there are some great new shows added to the mix!
New shows include Young Sheldon, 9JKL, Me, Myself & I, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., and Wisdom of the Crowd.
Here’s the full list of shows and times coming in the 2017-18 season:
Monday
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon
8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL
9-9:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait
9:30-10 p.m. Me, Myself & I
10-11 p.m. Scorpion
8-8:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait
8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL
9-9:30 p.m. Me, Myself & I
9:30-10 p.m. Superior Donuts
10-11 p.m. Scorpion
Tuesday
8-9 p.m. NCIS
9-10 p.m. Bull
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans
Wednesday
8-9 p.m. Survivor
9-10 p.m. SEAL Team
10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds
Thursday
8-11 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon
9-9:30 p.m. Mom
9:30-10 p.m. life in pieces
10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T.
Friday
8-9 p.m. Macgyver
9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods
Saturday
8-9 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
9-10 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. 48 Hours
Sunday
7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd
9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary