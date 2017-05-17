× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 6:00 AM

Coleman Bridge 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM

CHESAPEAKE:

SOUTH BATTLEFIELD BLVD SINGLE LANE CLOSURE

The installation of a water line will require the closure of a single lane on South Battlefield Blvd between Benefit Rd and Indian Creek Rd on Wednesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Thursday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both directions of traffic will be maintained throughout construction.

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY REPORT – OVERNIGHT AND DAYTIME CLOSURES

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (exit 247) to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) May 14-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) May 14-19, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue: Both directions: Alternating single-lane closure at the I-64 overpass May 16-18, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Both directions: 20-minute stoppages under flagger control at the I-64 overpass May 14-17, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.

Yorktown Road: Both directions: 20-minute stoppages under flagger control at the I-64 overpass May 14-17, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Both directions: Full closure at I-64 overpass on May 17 (rain date: May 18), from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Signed detour will be in place. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 15-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closure westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 20 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closure on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News. One lane will remain open at all times: May 17 and 18 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 19 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The following ramps will be closed overnight. Detours will be in place: The 25 th Street (northbound) on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed May 18 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The 26 th Street (southbound) on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed May 17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, George P. Coleman Bridge: Two scheduled test openings affecting traffic northbound and southbound as follows. Openings are expected to last about 20 minutes: May 17 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 14-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) is scheduled for the following closures: There will be single-lane closures affecting the right lane, right shoulder and right sidewalk northbound on Hampton Boulevard from Greenbrier Avenue to 90 th Street on the following dates: May 15-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 15-19 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 15-19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Alternating lane closures across all westbound lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 15-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting just before Bay Avenue and ending just before 4 th View Street. Advance Notice: Weather permitting, traffic on I-64 east and west between Military Highway in Norfolk and Greenbrier Parkway will be repeatedly slowed and possibly stopped for a time between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the nights of May 22-23 for utility work over the interstate. Additionally, the Reversible Roadway will be open to westbound traffic starting at 10 p.m. the nights of May 22-23 in order to accommodate the slowdowns/stoppages. Eastbound operations will end at 9:30p.m. The nights of May 24-25 are scheduled backup dates if weather delays the work May 22-23.



I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures across all lanes westbound May 14-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Williamsburg/Jamestown (Exit 242-A) and ending past Camp Peary (Exit 238). Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound May 17-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. just past Mercury Boulevard (Exit 263-B).

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the following ramps leading to I-64. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Eastbound May 16-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and May 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Alternating closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Westbound May 19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 15-19 from 6 a.m. to noon.

US-17 Southbound (Frederick Boulevard), Portsmouth: Southbound traffic on Frederick Boulevard has been shifted and reduced to a single lane before Turnpike Road. During this traffic shift, southbound traffic will not be able to make a left turn onto Turnpike Road. The new traffic pattern is expected to last through July.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures May 14-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.



Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.