× First Warning Forecast: Tracking near-record heat

Tracking near-record heat….It’s going to feel very summer-like over the next few days, but by the weekend, more changes are coming.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect hot, humid conditions. High temperatures will soar into the lower 90s (Our record high in Norfolk is 93 degrees set back in 1941). But because of the humidity and increasing winds from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, it will feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Tonight, expect quiet conditions, but it will be muggy. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

On Thursday, highs will return to near 90. It will likely feel hotter because of the humidity. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Expect winds from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph.

By Friday, some of us may have to dodge a few evening showers and storms as a string of fronts begins moving in from the north. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. A few isolated showers could sneak in on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain and storm chances will increase for Monday.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Breezy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A Few Clouds. Hot & Humid. Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2004 Flash Flood: Worcester Co, Wicomico Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.