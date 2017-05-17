× Damaged railroad crossing a concern for drivers

SUFFOLK, Va. – Driving along East Washington Street in Suffolk is becoming a headache for some people.

Their issue – the railroad crossing.

Margaret Jones told News 3 she had lived near the crossing since 1959.

She said the crossing is the worst it has ever been.

Tonight, members of the Oakdale, Pierce Park, and Magnolia Civic Leagues are planning to go before city council to address their concerns.

League members say bolts are sticking up and boards are splintered.

The crossing is located in the Cypress section of the city.

Council member Leroy Bennett said the council is well aware of the league’s concerns.

The council has set aside money in their budget to get the railroad crossing repaired.

They’re now waiting to hear back from CSX, who is set to make the repairs.

Just six months ago, the crossing was fixed but it didn’t last.

Bennett told us they’re planning to put down cement ties, which will be a permanent fix.

The only issue for drivers, it will likely be a several months before work can start.