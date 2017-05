Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews are working to repair a water main break on Marshall Avenue and Goff Street.

Norfolk Public Works officials say there will be a service disruption in the area.

Jacox Elementary School, which is close to the break, will not have any service disruption. The school day will continue as normal but all after school activities are canceled.

Princess Anne Road and Marshall Avenue will be shut down to Link Street.