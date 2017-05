Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There is nothing like a day at the beach for family fun in the sun. Virginia Beach has three distinct beaches and many little “secret” spots to spend some quality time.

But if you've never taken advantage of all the fun (and free or almost free) things to do with the family in Virginia Beach, you are missing out.

Presented by Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors

http://www.visitvirginiabeach.com