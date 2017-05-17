11 Virginia Beach elementary schools to launch full-day kindergarten programs next year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Schools has announced that the first phase of implementing a full-day kindergarten program will start at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

As part of the first phase, 11 elementary schools will launch new full-day programs: Bayside, Cooke, Corporate Landing, Creeds, Glenwood, Malibu, Pembroke Meadows, Point O’ View, Thalia, White Oaks and Windsor Oaks.

Those 11 elementary schools join the 12 elementary schools that already offer full-day kindergarten programs using Title I and local funding.

Full-day kindergarten schools for next year were chosen based on information such as current sections of Pre-K and extended day kindergarten (EDK), literacy benchmark data, socioeconomic data, and other factors.

“We are eager to provide this educational opportunity to the children and families in Virginia Beach,” said VBCPS Superintendent Aaron Spence. “Our young learners will benefit from this expanded instructional experience and it will build a strong foundation for their elementary years. I know our staff members are busy preparing for this new endeavor and are excited to welcome students to kindergarten next year.”

Parents of rising kindergartners at the 11 schools starting the full-day program next year will receive communication from school principals in the coming weeks about the program, school hours and student schedules.

