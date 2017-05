YORK COUNTY, Va. – A York County school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning in the 7600 block of US-17.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the bus stopped at the railroad tracks and a SUV rear-ended the bus.

There were eight children on the bus but no injuries were reported.

The children were put on another bus and transported to school.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Charges are pending against the SUV driver.