Watch WWII airplanes take flight over Virginia Beach this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Go back in time with the Military Aviation Museum’s ‘Warbirds Over the Beach’.

May 20th and 21st enjoy the 1940s-era planes, history, and military aviation tactics.

The weekend-long event features live music, re-enactors, and, of course, the warbirds.

During last year’s event, we got a ride in one of the aircrafts! Here’s a view from the sky.

Performances start at 10am with the airshow taking off at 1pm both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 6-18. You can buy tickets here.