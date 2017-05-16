Virginia Beach teacher awarded Virginia Lottery Super Teacher Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach elementary school teacher has received the Virginia Lottery Super Teacher Award!

Amy Watson teaches second grade at Kempsville Elementary and is one of just eight educators in the state to receive the prestigious award.

“The Super Teacher Awards demonstrate that we’re game for education,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto. “The Lottery is committed to supporting Virginia’s public schools, and that includes recognizing outstanding Super Teachers who make such a difference in the education of Virginia’s youth.”

Watson was presented with the award in a surprise presentation on Tuesday in front of students, faculty and special guests.

The award, sponsored by the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia PTA and Virginia-based The Supply Room Companies, consists of a $2,000 cash prize and an additional $2,000 classroom credit from The Supply Room Companies.

Watson was nominated by Miranda Beeson, the parent of one of her students:

Innovation is a huge part of Mrs. Watson’s classroom. The kids incorporate computers through programs such as GoNoodle, TenMarks and Seesaw. My son loves using the tablets to share his creative writing and drawings. The kids can like and comment on each other’s work and entries. My son feels very proud and encouraged when a fellow classmate/friend leaves a comment on his work. With technology such a part of their lives today this plays right into their culture. Mrs. Watson tries to make experience part of each lesson. My son absolutely loves participating in her class!”