Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and a big warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Turning up the heat… Get ready for another sunny day but with a wide range of temperatures. We will start today in the 50s and even upper 40s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We will warm into the low 80s this afternoon, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds today will be light and variable. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

We will get a solid taste of summer for mid-week. Highs will climb into the low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity will increase as well, with dew point values in the mid 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds in the mix.

We are tracking our next group of fronts that will move our way for Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will fall back into the low 80s and upper 70s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/N/S 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 16th

1983 F2 Tornadoes: Hertford Co, Pasquotank Co

