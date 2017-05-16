Playing games to get ready for Bike Week and The Glow Ride on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - We play bicycle-themed "Pictionary" to mark National Bike Month and get ready for some two- wheeled events in Norfolk.
- National Bike to Work Week, May 15-19
- Bike to Work Day, May 19
Norfolk will be hosting Bike Commuter Pit Stops from 7-9am with free fruit, snacks, water and giveaways to all cyclists riding to work that day.
- 2017 Glow Ride, May 19, The Plot, 8-9pm
Bike through Downtown, Ghent, Freemason, the waterfront and NEON District.
For more information: www.norfolkbikemonth.com