Playing games to get ready for Bike Week and The Glow Ride on Coast Live

Posted 5:03 pm, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:08PM, May 16, 2017

NORFOLK, Va - We play bicycle-themed "Pictionary" to mark National Bike Month and get ready for some two- wheeled events in Norfolk.

  • National Bike to Work Week, May 15-19
  • Bike to Work Day, May 19
    Norfolk will be hosting Bike Commuter Pit Stops from 7-9am with free fruit, snacks, water and giveaways to all cyclists riding to work that day.
  • 2017 Glow Ride, May 19, The Plot, 8-9pm
    Bike through Downtown, Ghent, Freemason, the waterfront and NEON District.

For more information: www.norfolkbikemonth.com