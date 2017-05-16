North Carolina Aquarium’s alligators get a check-up

MANTEO, N.C. – It’s time for a check-up at the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island — an alligator check-up!

Six exhibit alligators and two alligators that live behind the scenes that are used in educational programs received routine health check-ups in early May.

Veterinarians checked each alligator’s eyes, ears, feet, teeth, and overall body condition, and recorded specific measurements like weight and length. They also took blood samples for analysis.

Staff members held the alligators in place during the exams. While the two adult alligators, Blue and Hallow, were being examined, their mouths were secured shut with tape.

After the exams, the alligators were returned to their exhibits and rewarded with a tasty treat!