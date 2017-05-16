Newport News Police investigating armed robbery at Chinese restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police need your help identifying two men who robbed the Super China restaurant in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

It happened on May 15 around 9:30 p.m.

A caller told dispatchers that two black males wearing hoodies took cash from the restaurant and ran away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they talked with the victim, a 25-year-old man.

The victim told police the robbers came through the front door and approached the front counter. One of the robbers demanded cash from the victim and pointed a gun at him. The victim told police the man with a gun was wearing a glove.

The victim took the money from the drawers and gave it to the robbers.

The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, black sneakers, face mask, watch on his left hand and had a silver gun.

The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, dark shorts, black flip flops and dark socks.

There were no reported injuries.