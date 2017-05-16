Navy says Sailors who wrongful share intimate images will be separated from service

The Navy says Sailors who wrongfully distribute or broadcast inappropriate photos will now face mandatory separation from the service.

The changes were released as a part of updated policies that make it unlawful to share intimate images of others without their permission.

Earlier this year it was revealed that hundreds of intimate photos of female marines were posted online without their knowledge.

The Chief of Naval Personnel said there is no room in the Navy for what he calls ‘toxic behavior.’

#USNavy updates policy on wrongful distribution or sharing of intimate images – https://t.co/SD9leLVsdB pic.twitter.com/fXdJ4NfbwG — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 16, 2017

Related:

Navy, Marines prohibit sharing nude photos without consent

Nude photo scandal widens as military looks into more websites