Morning Rounds: Women’s Health Week

Norfolk, VA - News 3 This Morning's medical expert Dr. Ryan Light is breaking down the top five health issues women need to be asking their doctors about during checkups.

"Number one is heart disease," said Dr. Light with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group of Greenbrier. "It is the leading cause of death in females. Heart disease is one of those things that is easily preventable with making sure you maintain your blood pressure and checking cholesterol, as well as getting physical activity."

Dr. Light further broke down the top health issues for women: