Man robs Suffolk gas station at knifepoint

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday, May 11 at the Circle K in the 800 block of West Washington Street.

The call came in at 1 p.m.

Police say the man came into the store, pulled out a knife and took cash from a register. The suspect ran out of the store immediately after the robbery.

The robber is described as a white or very light-skinned man in his mid-twenties, approximately 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black partial face mask with skulls, black jogger pants, green and black coverings on his hands and sunglasses.

No one was injured.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.