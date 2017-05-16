Free skin checks at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center on May 19

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center is providing free skin checks on Friday, May 19.

The skin checks will be at the Norfolk location at 5630 Lowery Road and Harborview location at 1035 Champions Way #100 in Suffolk.

The checks are done by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 757-455-5009.

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, skin cancer is the most frequently occurring cancer in the United States. More than two million people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year.

Skin cancer is also the most preventable cancer, the center says. For the entire month of May, sunscreens at the Alchemy Aesthetic Institute will be 20% off.