First Warning Forecast: It will feel a lot like summer very soon

It will feel a lot like summer very soon….Our temperatures are going way up over the next couple days. In fact, we’re tracking highs in the 90s, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect highs in the lower 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls our weather. Tonight, expect mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, we’re expecting a big warm up. With breezy southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph, high temperatures will soar into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid and upper 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day. Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Increasing humidity will make it feel hotter.

On Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and possibly a couple of showers and storms as a frontal system approaches the area. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday. We’ll see upper 70s and lower 80s for highs on Saturday and Sunday.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1983 F2 Tornadoes: Hertford Co, Pasquotank Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

