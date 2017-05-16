Churchland High School placed on lock down after reports of weapon on campus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Churchland High School was placed on a lock down for about an hour on Tuesday morning due to reports of a weapon on campus.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Charise Newsome tells News 3 the report was received on Tuesday morning and the school was locked down at 9:45 a.m.

Administrators and Portsmouth Police are searched the campus to make sure students are safe.

No weapons were found and the lock down was lifted at 10:45 a.m.

There will continue to be a heightened police presence at the school for the remainder of the day.

Parents have been notified about the incident via robocall.

Another incident occurred Monday regarding a threat posted on social media. Parents were also notified about that incident via robocall. However, the two incidents do not appear to be related.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Get updates on-the-go with the News 3 mobile app.