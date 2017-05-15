Virginia Beach Police hold annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service will take place Monday at the Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Memorial.
The memorial is located on the Boardwalk at 35th Street.
The ceremony is hosted by the Virginia Beach Fraternal Order of Police.
Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms will give a proclamation before the remarks.
The ceremony will honor the following fallen officers:
- Malachi J. Beasley – 1898
- Allen Gimbert – 1923
- St. Elmo C. Trower – 1923
- Charles E. Porteus – 1952
- Hazekiah Little, Jr. – 1953
- Roger L. McClung – 1968
- Robert R. Monette – 1968
- Frederick D. Green – 1975 (Fort Story Military Police)
- William D. Black – 1979
- Jimmy W. Mobley – 1979
- Daniel T. Maloney – 1981
- Jerry Kramer – 1988 (Naval Investigative Service)
- Chris Campbell – 1990 (Dam Neck Base Police)
- George W. Starr – 1991
- Rodney F. Pocceschi – 2003
- William T. Tiedemann – 2006
- Michael S. Phillips – 2008