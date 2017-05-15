Twitch now streaming 886 episodes of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

The video service Twitch is now streaming all 886 episodes of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for free starting May 15.

The episodes will stream consecutively on twitch.tv/misterrogers. According to Twitch, many of the episodes have only aired once or are unavailable elsewhere online.

Please, won't you be our neighbor? All 886 episodes of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood are coming to Twitch on May 15th!https://t.co/YG4I7JlKak pic.twitter.com/VKeD2eo7Ra — Twitch (@Twitch) May 11, 2017

The stream will last 18 days, ending on Saturday, June 3.

Twitch has also created a new set of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood emojis, available to everyone who subscribes to /misterrogers.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, is asking people to donate to their local PBS station. Throughout the marathon, they will be sharing person stories from partners about the importance of PBS and its programming.