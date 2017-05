× THE 100 new episode, Wednesday 5/17 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Chosen” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

CLARKE LEADS A GROUP TO SAVE A FRIEND — Jaha (Isaiah Washington) and Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) disagree over how to handle their grim reality. Meanwhile, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) leads a group to save a friend. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan also star. Alex Kalymnios directed the episode written by Aaron Ginsburg & Wade McIntrye (#412). Original airdate 5/17/2017.