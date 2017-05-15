SUPERNATURAL 2 hour season finale, Thursday 5/18 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Who We Are” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FAMILY – Caught in a dangerous situation, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) only have each other to rely on. Meanwhile, the fight between the American Hunters and the British Hunters comes to a head. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1222). Original airdate 5/18/2017.

SEASON FINALE

“All Along the Watchtower” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

EPIC SEASON FINALE – Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) battles Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) for control of his unborn child. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1223). Original airdate 5/18/2017.