Suffolk Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone phishing scam.

Scammers are masking their phone number to show up as the Sheriff’s Office on victims’ phones.

Once someone answers the phone the scammer tells the victim that they have missed a court date and they need to pay or they will be arrested.

The scammers ask for credit card information in order to pay.

The Sheriff’s Office said if someone calls asking for personal information, do not give any of your information out. The office will never call and request that type of information.

If you have doubts about a call reach out to Sheriff E.C. Harris at 757-514-7843.